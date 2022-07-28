House of Representatives has adjourned plenary and proceeded on its annual seven-week vacation.

The adjournment was sequel to a motion for the lawmakers to proceed on the vacation till September 20th, moved by the deputy majority leader Hon. Peter Akpatason and seconded by minority leader, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu.

Elumelu advised his colleagues to go back to their constituencies if possible, as Abuja is longer safe.

He said, “I want to beg members, Abuja is no longer safe, please, if possible, go back to your constituency. The place is so insecure…”

Reacting, the Deputy Speaker, Hon. Idris Wase, who presided over the plenary session, chided the minority leader for his statement, saying that no one should play politics with security, as it is everybody’s business.

He expressed the optimism that Abuja and all parts of the country would be secure soon.

Wase said, “Colleagues, I want to beg of us that we all need to work together and think in a manner that we can sort out issues. I believe the minority leader may have been making some jokes but I do not believe that it was a joke on the security in the life and property of the people and by the grace of God Abuja is going to be secured.

“I do not think we should scare investors who are coming into the country; I do not believe that we should scare people who could come to add value to us. It has not gotten to the level to say that it is not safe,” he said.