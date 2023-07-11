Reps Ask CBN To Stop Social Media Handle Addition To ‘Know Your Customer’ 

The House of Representatives has urged the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to halt the implementation of directive to Commercial Banks on addition of Social Media usernames on “Know your Customer” requirement.

This was sequel to the adoption of a motion sponsored by the Minority Leader, Rt. Hon. Kingsley Chinda, Hon. Kelechi Nwogu and eight others at plenary on Tuesday.

Moving the motion on behalf of his colleagues, Nwogu said the recent directive by CBN to Commercial Banks on the addition to social media handles on “know Your Customer” requirements, made it mandatory for the Banks to comply.

The lawmaker said the House was: “Aware that recently the Central Bank of Nigeria released its Customer Due Diligence Regulations, 2023, noting the importance of social media handles on “Know Your Customer” would galvanise compliance

with anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing provisions.

“Notes that obtaining the additional information, would be useful to financial institutions in accessing customers’ online presence and activities, thus enabling better assessment of potential risks associated with money laundering, terrorism financing and proliferation financing.”