Deputy speaker and member representing Bende federal constituency, Rt Hon Benjamin Kalu has said he will to lead, from the front lines, the search for solutions to the insecurity in the South East.

“So, those who are seeking for political leadership should go ahead; those who want to lead in the mist of the trouble should also go ahead,” he maintained.

Kalu made the explanation while speaking to newsmen, few days after the inauguration of his brainchild, Peace In South East- Project in Bende, the headquarters of Bende local government.

He said one of the disturbing dimensions of the challenge is the observation of sit-at-home in the region every Monday to protest the detention of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

According to him, observation of the order has been causing incalculable setbacks and damage to the economy of the region and by extention affecting the Gross Domestic Product of the entire country.

“So, it calls for a concern expecially when the impact of what is happening in the geo-economic region has a ripple effect across the other regions of the country.”

The second term lawmaker argued that it would be abnormal for a South East leader to keep quite over the develoment as it is seriously down-grading the achivements of President Bola Tinubu in the region.

Kalu, therefore, explained that it was his concern for the “hydraheaded problem of insecurity in the region” that gave birth to the project which was inaugurated last December 29.

He said the project is aimed at seeking dialogue and win-win situation, rather than kinetic approach to end the challenge, adding that one of the approaches is finding the causative factors and addressing them squarely.