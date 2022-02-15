House of Representatives has issued a seven-day ultimatum to 20 companies in manufacturing, construction, oil and gas as well as tank farms and logistic operations to submit relevant documents and policies on health, safety and environment (HSE) for legislative scrutiny.

The chairman, House Committee on Safety Standards and Regulations, Hon. Ibrahim Hamza, gave the deadline at the end of the four-day advocacy and on-the-spot-assessment of some companies’ facilities in Port Harcourt, River State.

Some of the companies visited are: Intels, Brawal Shipping Nigeria Ltd, Notore Chemicals Industries Plc, Oando Plc, West African Container Terminal, Tonimas, M-I Nigeria Ltd, Julius Berger, Total Energies, Indorama PetroChemical Ltd; Sahara Energy; Schlumberger Nigeria Ltd and Aos Orwell Ltd operating at Onne and Port Harcourt, River State.

Hamza and other members of the Committee who frowned at the recurring spate of inferno at oil and gas facilities in some parts of the country, underscored the need for all employers of labour in the public and private institutions to adhere strictly to the extant health, safety and environmental regulations with a view to secure lives of Nigerian workers and expatriates as well as investments.

“As you can see, in the last 96 hours we had an exhaustive and intensive advocacy tour around over 20 companies in and around River State, manufacturing companies, construction companies, oil and gas industries, we saw a lot.

“What we are actually doing is to do an on-the-spot assessment and on-the-spot analysis of what is actually happening in the industry as regards to health and safety issues and we saw a lot and when we get back to our destination, we are going to have a desktop review of what we have seen and to analyse it and see how we can come up with laws or make amendments of existing laws to make sure that there is efficiency in the provision of health and safety in our working environment,” he said.

The visit provides an avenue for the Committee to ascertain what is actually happening in the various sectors of our economy in terms of health and safety compliance by the different players in the public and private sectors; with a view to identify many gaps that require further legislative reviews and interventions.

Hon. Hamza also underscored the need for employers of labour to enforce policies against bullying and sexual harassment in workplace, adding that: “the bullying policy is encompassing in the health and safety management systems. So I’m sure once these policies are being enhanced, all these things will be taken care of.”

To this end, he directed all the companies to transmit the health and safety documents in line with the 84 checklist compiled by the Committee within the next seven days for further legislative scrutiny.

On his part, Hon. Chinyere Igwe who observed that the effectiveness of the various laws guiding the practice of health and safety in the country, depends on the regulators and the means and ways through which they are implemented.