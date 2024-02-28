House of Representatives’ Public Accounts Committee has berated the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Olayemi Cardoso over his lukewarm approach to the reform agenda of President Ahmed Bola Tinubu on transparency and accountability.

The committee made its feelings known at its resumed sitting yesterday and asked the Apex Bank Governor to appear before it within 72 hours or face the consequences as provided by the Nigeria Constitution.

The CBN governor was represented by the assistant director, Ogbulu Inwan Peter before the Committee and the lawmakers expressed dismay over his attitude to the invitation of the parliament on several occasions.

In his remarks, the chairman of the Public Accounts Committee, Rep. Bamidele Salam emphasised the importance of the CBN’s accountability to the legislative body and the Nigerian people.

“Honorable colleague let me just make a few comments before we rule on this matter. I feel somehow alarmed at the kind of vibes we get from the Central Bank Of Nigeria and especially the Governor of the bank, Mr Olayemi Cardoso.

“I have reasons to doubt whether the CBN governor is interested in the success of President Ahmed Bola Tinubu’s administration, I have serious doubt as to whether he is actually interested in reinventing Nigeria and bringing Nigeria out of the woods economically, and financially.

“I have tremendous respect for him as a person but his conduct since assuming this office has left much to be desired.

Honorable Colleagues in this same committee room we have written letters several times and I am not talking about 5, 6, 7, 8,9 times to the Central Bank of Nigeria concerning one matter or another asking for a document to help us in unraveling issues that have to do with finances.”

Also, a committee member, Hon. Olumide Osoba observed that the CBN Governor was taking the parliament for granted and moved a motion that the panel excused the representative sent by him and give the bank a last date to appear otherwise lawmaker will use the instrument of the parliament.