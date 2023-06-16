Reps Set Up 7 Special C’ttees, Adjourn Plenary To July 4

House of Representatives has set up seven special committees for the effective take-off of the 10th session of the Green Chamber of the National Assembly.

The speaker, Hon Tajudeen Abbas announced the composition of the committees on the floor of the House during plenary, yesterday.

The committees are Selection chaired by the speaker with the deputy speaker, Benjamin Kalu as the deputy chairman, while membership was drawn from each of states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The other committees are media and publicity chaired by Buka Abba-Ibrahim (Yobe) and deputised by Ikenga Ugochinyere (Imo), Legislative Agenda chaired by Prof Julius Ihonvbere (Edo); Rules and Business chaired by Igariwey Iduma Enwo (Ebonyi); Welfare has Wale Raji (Lagos) as chairman. Internal Security has Danjuma Hassan as chairman and Ethics and Privileges is chaired by Tunji Olawuyi (Kwara).

The House also adjourned plenary to July 4, and during the adjournment, the special committees will be working to put things together for the smooth operations of the House.