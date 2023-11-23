The House of Representatives has resolved to address the escalating kidnapping and killing of kidnap victims in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The House mandated its committees on FCT, National Security and Intelligence and Police Affairs to investigate and formulate effective strategies to end the alarming cases of kidnapping.

This followed the adoption of a motion under matters of urgent public importance moved by by Hon. Ezechi Nnamdi from Delta State at plenary yesterday.

Moving the motion, Nnamdi wondered why the FCT, being the seat of power and housing the headquarters of all security agencies, is facing such a critical security challenge.

The lawmaker lamented the recent kidnap of his constituent, Chris Agidi and his neighbors on November 3 within the Apo axis of the FCT with the subsequent unconfirmed report of his death relayed by the kidnappers.

Agidi is a senior legislative aide to the senator representing Delta North, Ned Nwoko who also expressed worry over the ordeal of his aide.

Nnamdi noted the alarming increase in the frequency of kidnappings across the country, posing a severe threat to the safety and security of citizens.

He expressed concern over the potential ramifications of the escalating insecurity on the lives and well-being of citizens and the overall stability of the nation.

The House while adopting the motion, urged the Inspector General of Police, Commissioner for Police in FCT and other relevant security agencies to intensify efforts in ensuring the security of lives and property in the nation’s capital and the country at large.