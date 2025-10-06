The House of Representatives Committee on Constitution Review has assured that the House, under Speaker Tajudeen Abbas, was determined to deliver a timely people-oriented constitution that reflects the aspirations of all Nigerians.

Speaking with journalists in Abuja on Monday, the Deputy Spokesperson of the House, Hon. Philip Agbese, commended the Deputy Speaker, Benjamin Kalu, for bringing intellectual depth, inclusiveness, and vision to the process, describing him as a “brilliant reformer whose leadership has inspired confidence in the Constitution Review Committee.

Agbese, the member representing Ado/Okpokwu/Ogbadibo Federal Constituency of Benue State, and the spokesperson of the committee, further noted that the committee’s work has been characterised by a rare level of seriousness and collaboration.

“Our members are fully committed and patriotic in their approach. Everyone understands the weight of the responsibility we carry on behalf of Nigerians. The robust participation we’ve witnessed from lawmakers, experts, civil society organisations, members of the diplomatic community, political parties and citizens alike, has been unprecedented,” he said.

Agbese explained that the committee has received hundreds of memoranda from stakeholders, including state governments, civil society organisations, traditional institutions, and professional bodies, addressing key areas such as devolution of powers, special seats for women in parliament, state police, gender equality, and electoral reforms, among others.

He added that the committee’s state, zonal and national public hearings, as well as technical sessions were structured to ensure transparency, inclusivity, and broad-based input from Nigerians.

He assured that the committee would sustain the momentum and deliver a comprehensive report that will stand the test of time, adding that the next phase will focus on harmonisation of inputs on the various legislative proposals for a final report to be laid before the House for voting.

“Our goal is to give Nigerians a constitution that truly works for them—a document that deepens democracy, promotes equity, and strengthens national unity,” Agbese emphasised.

He commended Speaker Abbas for providing the necessary institutional backing and described the synergy between the leadership of both chambers of the National Assembly as a major catalyst for the progress made so far.

“With the kind of leadership and dedication we have seen, Nigerians can be hopeful that this constitution review will not go the way of the previous ones. It will be one that leaves a lasting legacy,” Agbese assured.

The Constitution Review Committee held a national public hearing in Abuja on September 22 as part of the series of public engagements by the committee to get the inputs of Nigerians and all critical stakeholders in the constitution review process while the meeting with political parties was slated for Monday, October 6, 2025.