The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has given the federal government and other relevant authorities a 10-day ultimatum to meet its demands or face a nationwide strike.

The warning, contained in a communiqué signed by NARD President Dr. Tope Osundara, General Secretary Dr. Oluwasola Odunbaku, and Publicity and Social Secretary Dr. Omoha Amobi, followed an Extraordinary National Executive Council (E-NEC) meeting held virtually on Sunday.

NARD recalled issuing a three-week ultimatum in July but extended it to allow further engagement with stakeholders. However, the association said the government had failed to honour its commitments, particularly the payment of the 2025 Medical Residency Training Fund (MRTF), five months’ salary arrears from the 25 per cent /35 per cent CONMESS review, and other outstanding entitlements.

The doctors also faulted the non-payment of the 2024 Accoutrement Allowance, the continued withholding of membership certificates by the National Postgraduate Medical College of Nigeria (NPMCN), and the downgrading of the West African Colleges of Physicians and Surgeons certificates by the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN).

The communiqué further condemned the Kaduna State Government for failing to implement agreements with resident doctors at Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital, and the Oyo State Government for neglecting unresolved welfare issues at LAUTECH Teaching Hospital, Ogbomosho, where doctors have been on indefinite strike.

At the same time, NARD commended state governments that have paid the 2025 MRTF, describing such efforts as demonstrating a commitment to doctors’ welfare.

The association, however, reiterated its demands, including: Immediate payment of the outstanding 2025 MRTF and five months’ CONMESS arrears, Settlement of all long-standing salary arrears, payment of the 2024 Accoutrement Allowance, commencement of specialist allowance payments to all doctors, and restoration of recognition for West African postgraduate membership certificates by MDCN.

Others include the NPMCN’s immediate issuance of membership certificates, the full implementation of the 2024 CONMESS in Kaduna State, and the urgent resolution of the welfare concerns of resident doctors in Oyo State.

NARD stressed that state governors must prioritise the welfare of doctors in state-owned hospitals and training institutions to curb brain drain and maintain industrial peace.

The association warned that if these demands were not met by September 10, 2025, it would have no choice but to commence a nationwide strike.