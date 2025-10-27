The Adara Development Association (ADA) has accused the former Kaduna State governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, of balkanising the Adara Chiefdom in the State, urging the incumbent governor, Uba Sani, to restore the first-class status of the chiefdom.

ADA, in a statement signed by its Publicity Secretary, Livinus Jatau, appealed to Governor Uba Sani to address the past injustice by restoring the glory of the Adara Chiefdom.

The association also raised the alarm over renewed activities of bandits terrorising its communities in Kachia and Kajuru Local Government Areas of the State.

The association recalled that the “systematic attacks, siege, and ethnic cleansing of Adara land began in 2016,” saying that during the period, “Adara communities came under persistent, coordinated assaults that resulted in destruction, displacement, widespread killings, kidnappings, including the abduction and brutal killing of the paramount ruler, the Agom Adara, Dr. Raphael Galadima.”

The association noted that the coming of Governor Uba Sani “brought some reliefs to the communities as displaced villagers “returned home, resumed farming, and began rebuilding their lives.”

However, the statement lamented that “in recent months, violence has returned in a highly coordinated and brutal form.”

The association stated further that communities were again attacked and people were either being killed or abducted, adding that “most farmers in affected communities cannot access their farmlands.”

Jatau added that a number of schools, health centres, and markets had also been destroyed by the bandits.

The statement called on the Federal and Kaduna State governments to take “decisive action to stop the killings by establishing a permanent, well-equipped military outposts in all vulnerable areas.”