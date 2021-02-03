By Tunde Oguntola and Ernest Nzor |

The Northern Elders Forum (NEF) asked Fulani herdsmen to relocate to the North if communities in parts of the country are insisting that they are not welcome and have no right to their security.

The forum also urged northern governors to move urgently to prepare to receive members of the Fulani communities being forcefully ejected.

This is even as the NEF said President Muhammadu Buhari and state governors should take immediate and decisive steps to protect law-abiding members of Fulani communities from killers and criminals who believe that Fulani have no rights in the country.

The forum, in a statement made available to LEADERSHIP yesterday in Abuja by the director, publicity and advocacy, Dr Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, said they had been receiving reports since the night of last Sunday and had taken the responsible step by drawing the attention of authorities to the dangers which attacks on herders represent for all Nigerians.

It said they were deeply worried by reports of ejections under threats and attacks on Fulani herders, their families and communities in some states of the South.

The statement noted: “It is necessary to warn people who threaten law-abiding Fulani communities in all parts of Nigeria, but particularly in some parts of the South, to desist. The vast majority of Fulani are law-abiding and have the rights to live lawfully wherever they can find means of subsistence.

“Like all Nigerians who can be found in every inch of Nigeria, the rights of the Fulani will not be abridged by criminals hiding behind ethnic interests to exterminate them. Citizens and groups who play the role of police and other law-enforcement agencies are committing crimes, and they must be stopped by leaders who are sworn to protect the law and security of all Nigerians.

“The forum reminds the nation that there are criminals in all ethnic groups, and the nation will be treading dangerous grounds if it continues to tolerate the demonization of entire groups over particular types of crimes.

“We demand the immediate arrest and prosecution of persons who are attacking Fulani and setting the country on a very dangerous path. The forum repeats its earlier position: the Fulani will not be ejected from any Nigerian community only on the basis of being Fulani or herding cattle within the limits of laws and regulations.”

NEF said while states that seek to limit criminal activities are perfectly entitled to do so, they must follow due process and avoid exposing innocent citizens to danger at all cost.

The forum pointed out that the Nigeria Police must live up to its constitutional responsibility of detecting crime and arrest and prosecute criminals, whoever they are.

Urging the herders to return to the North, the northern elders said, “No politician has the right to outsource the work of the police to local thugs and gangs. If communities in parts of the country insist that the lawful Fulani is unwelcome and has no right to their security, then the Forum will advise them to relocate to the North. Northern Governors should move urgently to prepare to receive Fulani communities being forcefully ejected.

“The Forum appeals again for all Nigerians to exercise restraint and not to play into the hands of people who desire to achieve dubious political goals by pitching citizens against each other. Persons who inflame passions by circulating videos and other materials should also desist.’’

It further expressed hope that Nigerians would see firm, fair and responsible leadership from all elected leaders without delay.

Stop Anarchy, Adopt Ranching, Na’Abba, Utomi, Mailafia Tell FG

Meanwhile, key speakers at the national address of Leaders of Conscience in Nigeria have called on the federal government to stop heightening anarchy and civil strife in the country by urgently adopting ranching and flushing out all criminal elements from Nigeria’s forests, including Sambisa.

They also decried the high cost of governance, weak institutions, corruption, marginalisation, monumental loss of faith in the state as well as trust in government, a phenomenon they said leads to failure to cooperate with policy ideas and Nigeria’s decline into a criminal enterprise, failed state and poverty capital of the world.

They also rejected what they described as a style of politics that divides the people for the sinister purpose of capturing the state and using its common patrimony and public resources for self-aggrandisement.

Speaking during a zoom meeting hosted by the National Consultative Front (NCFront), renowned economist, Prof Pat Utomi, said Nigeria was becoming a challenging place for investors due to heightened insecurity.

He said as leaders of conscience, they have a duty to seek a better country for their children.

“Every loophole causing chaos and problems in the country must be corrected. If you dream of a new Nigeria, we can make it happen. The time is now for us to say enough is enough,” he added.

On his part, former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Dr Obadiah Mailafia said if Nigeria truly practices an inclusive process the populace should be entitled to the leadership they want.

“We will ensure that leadership is not compromised based on ethnicity or religion,” he added.

Also speaking, the director, Publicity and advocacy of the Northern Elders Forum, Dr Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, stated that both Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and All Progressives Congress (APC) are less than two per cent of Nigerians, hence the country deserves leaders of conscience who put national development first.

He said what the NCFront is doing is to achieve a grassroots political movement for the betterment of the nation.

A former deputy governor of CBN and presidential aspirant, Prof Kingsley Moghalu, stated that Nigerian need a new constitution that backs true federalism.

He said it would be difficult to solve the nation’s economic woes without solving the root causes.

On security, he said if the government can’t protect the citizens then it can’t fault them if they protect themselves.

Meanwhile, the speakers in a communique jointly signed by Prof Utomi; former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Ghali Umar Na’Abba; Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, Dr Mailafia, Dr Olisa Agbakoba (SAN), and Prof. Moghalu shortly after the zoom meeting, said their dream is a stable, secured and prosperous Nigeria that works for all with due respect to fairness, equity, justice and dignity of the human life.

The NCFront members also include Prof Mrs Remi Sonaiya, Comrade Issa Aremu, Prof Chidi Odinkalu, Chief Precious Elekima, Arch Ezekiel Nya-Etok, Dr Tanko Yunusa and HC Peter Ameh.

The group said they were deeply disturbed by the disastrous failure of political leadership and unimaginable state collapse in Nigeria as evident in the pervasive insurgencies, banditry, kidnapping, general insecurity as well as the dangerous slide of the Nigerian economy into depression, which has dimmed the hope of Nigerians at independence.

They stated that the act is rendering the most talented young people incapacitated, and compelling them to seek greener pastures in better managed foreign countries.

The communique reads in part: “Given this worrisome situation of our dear country and the fear that things may get out of hand, if this situation is allowed to continue, a group of us, Citizens of Conscience and a Consortium of Organisations, from across the length and breadth of Nigeria have resolved to initiate and drive a national redemption movement to rescue and save Nigeria from impending anarchy.

“We seek to direct the country’s endowments towards erecting a truly prosperous and harmonious nation that can deliver good governance and prosperity to her citizens, while also providing exemplary leadership in Africa to take the black race out of her longstanding misery and poverty.

“Nothing more directly raises the imperative for initiating our new group NCFront to resetting Nigeria than the shameful mishandling of the recent peaceful protests of the #EndSars Movement of the Nigerian youths against state brutality in the country as well as the helplessness and incapacitation currently being demonstrated by governments and the Nigerian State over the crisis and tension foisted by clashes between farmers and herders in the country, thereby compelling private individuals to resort to self-help.

“These among other indices of mis-governance have exposed the deep-seated trust deficit between those who govern the country and the governed and with such level of distrust, governing the country is clearly going to be suboptimal with serious effects on the legitimacy of the state to exercise authority over the people and this may shrink to the point that our social circumstances can degenerate (God forbid) to the level of Somalia or Liberia of two decades ago or to the extent of a disastrous economic decline, similar to the current situation of the oil-rich Venezuela, which is today in extreme distress.”