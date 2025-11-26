The Senate has called on the federal government to review the country’s firearm laws to allow responsible citizens to own guns, citing the escalating insecurity across Kwara, Kebbi, and Niger States.

Advertisement

The call followed the adoption of a motion titled ‘Urgent Need To Address Escalating Insecurity in Kwara, Kebbi and Niger States’, which highlighted recent attacks on schools, worship centres, and rural communities.

The motion, sponsored by Deputy Senate Leader, Senator Lola Ashiru (APC, Kwara South), noted the November 18 attack on Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) in Eruku, Ekiti Local Government Area, Kwara State, where two worshippers were killed and 38 others abducted.

Advertisement

Senators urged immediate federal government’s action to curb the rising wave of banditry, kidnappings, and violent crimes, warning that mass school abductions and persistent raids have forced closures of schools, including all 47 unity schools nationwide, disrupting the education of thousands of children.

The Upper Chamber commended President Bola Tinubu for cancelling foreign trips to coordinate security responses, which led to the release of 38 abductees in Kwara and 51 students in Niger State.

The Senate also called on communities in the affected states and across Nigeria to remain vigilant, united, and supportive of security agencies while resisting internal collaborators who undermined national safety.

Senators emphasised that Nigeria’s firearm laws should reflect current security challenges, similar to over 175 countries where responsible citizens were permitted to legally own guns.