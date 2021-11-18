Nigeria is keenly looking towards raising its oil production and the country is considering maximisation of marginal fields to boost efforts in that direction. In September, to be precise, the minister of State, Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, while speaking on the sidelines of the Gastech 2021 conference in Dubai, said the technical problems that had inhibited the country’s output would soon be resolved.

Nigeria’s quota, which covers only crude oil and not condensate, is 1.614 million bpd for September and was scheduled to rise by roughly 17,000 bpd each month, in line with the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC+) plans to gradually ease back on production cuts implemented in the pandemic.

Sylva disclosed that Nigeria’s full production capacity was closer to 2.2 million bpd, which should be reflected in a revised quota, even though Nigeria has struggled to produce at its current allocation.

According to S&P Global Platts, Nigeria self-reported crude output of 1.27 million bpd in August, down ‪from 1.44 million b/d in July, one of the lowest in the last few years.

However, Sylva maintained that the country deserves a higher quota, noting that, aside its efforts to fix the technical difficulties, the basis for the current production quota, which was mainly because of the problems in the Niger Delta at the time, no longer exists.

LEADERSHIP reports that this appear realisable given that ‪on June 1, the federal government granted licenses to investors for 57 marginal oilfields space. The erstwhile director of the defunct Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), Mr Sarki Auwalu, who had announced the awards in Abuja, said the 57 marginal fields offered spanned land, swamp and offshore locations.

The award which came barely one year after the DPR opened a bid process for 57 marginal fields on June 1, 2020, at the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, amid concerns that the round may eventually not hold due to ravaging impact of the pandemic on economic activities not only in Nigeria but across the global financial and oil markets.

In the oil industry, demand and price of crude oil, Nigeria’s highest revenue earner dipped treacherously as economic activities across the world went mute.

The outlook over the three-year period of 2021-2024 is to boost the nation’s crude production capacity by an additional 600kbpd. This initiative is also expected to dovetail into its midstream objectives of expanding local refining capacity through empowerment of Modular refineries, Integrated Refinery Complex, Impact of price freedom, Zero Routine Flare for new developments, Gas Flare Commercialisation, Gas Processing Plants, Central Processing facilities and Fertilizer Plants Petrochemicals. According to industry observers, the decision of the DPR to revoke 11 marginal fields awards sometime in April 2020, alleging non-performance by the awardees, was rather unfortunate. Ironically, some of these fields had been brought into production evidenced by crude oil volumes. Such produced fields include Atala Field operated by Bayelsa Oi Company Limited, Dawes Island Field operated by Eurafric Energy Limited, Ofa Field operated by Independent Energy, Ekeh Field operated by Movido Exploration and Production Limited, and Ke Field operated by Del-Sigma Petroleum Limited.

Despite professional advice from respective departments of the DPR, protests from the affected awardees, and disregard of their huge financial investments, Eng Auwulu –then Director of DPR- with support from the minister of State Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva insisted on the revocation. Affected awardees collectively petitioned the president and minister of Petroleum, President Muhammadu Buhari, highlighting the effect of the revocation on their business, financial exposure (bulk of which are from Nigerian Banks), the Nigerian economy in general and that of host communities in particular.

In appreciation of the petition, the president via a letter dated 24th November 2020, referenced PRES/88/MPR/72 approved the reinstatement of revoked marginal fields.

However, the situation remained unsettled as the director and the minister of State maintained they are acting in the best interest of the country. The fields were subsequently re-awarded to third parties.

In the case of Atala Fieild, it was awarded to Halkin Exploration and Production Limited; a company which wasn’t even in existence when Bayelsa Oil Company Limited brought the field to production. Yet Halkin Exoloration and Production Limited claims it spent some $60 million in bringing the field to production; a claim which Auwalu support.

In the case of Dawes Island Field, despite Eurafric Energy contributing 51 per cent of all expenditure on the field, it was awarded to Petralon 54 Limited on the claim that only Petralon 54 Limited expended funds in developing the field.

Though Petralon allegedly spent $14 million on the field, DPR maintained they spent $30 million. The result of these declarations brought about a plethora of petitions to the National Assembly seeking oversight intervention as well as several court cases which have encumbered these fields, denying the country any revenue from them in the near future.

In a parallel, yet related development, President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the immediate reinstatement of 11 retired deputy directors in the DPR.

They include; Dr. M.M. Zagi; Sani Hassan; A. Buba; E. Amadasu; A.R. Shakur; U.B. Nkanga; M. A. Alaku; A.E. Antaih; Bassey Nkanga; Isah Tafida; and J.M. Ajewole. These Directors were sacked in March 2021. They had also voiced reservation over the then ongoing marginal field bid rounds. However, there is hope in the horizon with the advent of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), which split the DPR into two parts and appointment of new executives for same.

Of particular import is the confirmation of Eng. Gbenga Komolafe as the chief executive officer of the Nigerian Upstream Regulatory Commission; under which Marginal Fields fall. Komolafe is a seasoned technocrat with vast understanding of the petroleum industry, having held senior positions at the highest levels of the downstream and upstream sectors.