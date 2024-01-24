Labour Party’s governorship candidate in Lagos during the 2023 elections, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, has resolved the controversy surrounding his wife’s, Ifeyinwa Aniebo, indebtedness to a writer after facing criticism on social media.

Chike Jones, a former writer and social media manager for Afroscientric.com, claimed he was owed by Rhodes-Vivour’s wife, Ify, for over eight months.

Following the call-out, Rhodes-Vivour reached out to Jones to resolve the matter. In an update on X, the LP chieftain said Jones dues were paid, adding that the indebtedness was an exception and not the norm.

“I have spoken to Chika and extended an olive branch in acknowledgement of an episode that I hope we can put behind us and look to better days ahead,” he wrote on X.

“I believe this episode to have been an exception, rather than the norm, at least considering the context.

“The situation has been rectified and his due paid. I also want to express my gratitude to everyone who offered their support in de-escalating this situation.

“I thank Chika for his understanding and willingness to move forward and also thank him for his support during the campaigns.”

On his part, Jones acknowledged receiving the payment. He said Rhodes-Vivour, his media manager and a mediator reached out to him and apologised.

According to him, when he asked why Mrs Rhodes-Vivour refused to pay him his dues, he was told she was not happy with his work.

He said he has, however, received his payment.

He wrote, “Someone I know who also knows #GRVlagos reached out and arranged a call a few minutes ago. On the call was GRV, his media manager, myself, and the mediator.

“The media manager started by apologising. Then #GRVlagos came on and said he wanted the matter resolved and he would pay the money before today ends. I said no problem but I asked #GRVlagos why #IfyAniebo refused to pay me. The reason given was: She felt unhappy with the work I had done.

“I made it clear that it was both a lie and a wicked thing to say, and there the matter closed. I will be expecting my payment as promised, and once I receive it, I will update this thread with a screenshot.

“Thanks to everyone, friends, strangers, and acquaintances for raising your voice. When you need help, I hope people will raise their voice for you too.”

In his final update, Jones confirmed the payment from #GRVlagos, expressing appreciation for Rhodes-Vivour stepping up in a difficult situation.

He confirmed the debt had been paid, concluding with the word “Ozoemena,” which translates to “it is well” in Igbo.