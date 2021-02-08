Bitcoin has shrunk the planet since its launch. It has become a vital component in the lives of people. People have become dependent and it saved many businesses during the pandemic. In recent years it became accelerated in Nigeria but the country had to face challenges from the bitcoin industry. Let us have a look.

Accelerated Use of Bitcoin.

Within years bitcoin set records by being the most used cryptocurrency. It has been able to develop many businesses because of the feasibility. Businesses all around the world are based on the cross-border transactions or transactions between the two parties. So Nigerian businesses flourished with minimal fees and accessibility.

People are majorly trading bitcoins. Trading is thrilling for many and challenging too. However, by buying and selling at the right time they earn handful amounts of profits. Investing few bucks can yield millions later. This can be easy with the platforms that are designed to help people in trading. One can trade bitcoin with BitPal that assist in the trading. These sites are reliable and have a detailed analysis of the price fluctuations. People trading through them have more chances to get profits.

Challenges for Nigerians.

Bitcoin has been vividly habituated by Nigerians just like people of other countries. But recently they have been facing some difficulties with these cryptocurrencies. The trading of these coins has presented challenges to the regulators and the banks. Moreover, the fraud risks have increased which has negatively impacted the potential investors of Nigeria.

Major Challenge.

In Nigeria, there is a Central bank Nigeria that deals with all the financial institutions and banks. The country’s financial status including all the transactions going around the country comes under the Central Bank. Whereas, the Securities and Exchange Commission regulates all the capital markets including the trading in shares. This is necessary to keep a proper system for the country. The central bank does not recognize bitcoins as legal tender.

The fear of Crimes.

When a system is decentralized and not in the government’s control, then problems arise. The major challenge for being private is the criminal activities that propagate from this system. The country has even warned people and regulated circulars warning them of the crimes. The criminals can take benefit of the anonymity trading that could finance terrorism. Unfortunately, bitcoin does not lie under the Central Bank of Nigeria or the Nigerian Security Exchange Commission.

Hacking.

Hacking has become common with the popularity of these coins. Nigerians have also faced the hacking of bitcoins. For this purpose, the bitcoin industry must develop a secure system for keeping passwords safe while trading. However, the crypto world has worked on it but still scams should be vigilantly avoided.

Status of Bitcoin in Nigeria.

These cryptocurrencies were banned back in 2017 but with time things evolved much. At that time government believed that banning bitcoins would save people from the harmful consequences and minimize finance terrorism. But people never stopped themselves completely by using bitcoins in the chase of profits they get from it. But it is a matter of concern that bitcoin is the unclassified category in Nigeria. They are neither legal nor illegal.

Conclusion:

The government tries its best by warning people to reduce all these major challenges. However, people have been warned of these risks. The government cannot stop them but they can add these virtual currencies under the Security Exchange Commission to have control. But this is not possible. Moreover, Nigeria is at high risk for fraud and that is the reason the government has not recognized bitcoins as authorized assets.