Rite Foods has on New Year’s Day, 1 January, 2023, rewarded consumers of its award-winning brands with free shopping opportunities at the Ikeja City Mall, in Lagos.

The brand activation at the Rite Foods Wonder House at the Ikeja City Mall, was the centre of activities for its teeming consumers during the yuletide period, attracted thousands of shoppers who were treated to exciting moments.

The afternoon engagement saw consumers of the various Rite Foods brands, comprising the 13 variants of its Bigi carbonated soft drink, the premium Bigi Table Water, Fearless energy drinks, the Sosa fruit drink, and Rite Sausages, being refreshed, with those who bought any of the products worth N1,000 being randomly selected for the free shopping of items within a timeline of 30 seconds.

Four of the consumers were selected for the free shopping spree at the popular Shoprite store at the mall, and one of them, Lawani Uyi, who made the first attempt in 30 seconds, picked items such as toys, while another, Sam Ademuyiwa shopped two packets of 16 pieces of dinner sets based on how fast he could.

A regular consumer of the popular Bigi brand, Igbinosa Clara Adebayo, within 30 seconds, shopped for a bicycle for her daughter as well as other food items, while the last participant, Tochukwu Anyim, who was energetic with his shopping, picked a 43-inch Nexus TV set, and applauded Rite Foods for being selected for the exercise.

The event was fun-filled and action-packed, with other shoppers being entertained by the speed and performances of the beneficiaries who commended Rite Foods for the reward initiative aimed at connecting its various products with their consumers, especially the Bigi brand.

Overwhelmed with the euphoria of the New Year celebration package, the consumers affirmed that they will continue to make the Bigi carbonated soft drinks, the Sosa fruit drink, as well as other products their favourites and go to brands.

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the winners of the lucky dip winners, Adekilekun Funmilayo, won a Master Chef electric blender and was over-the-moon, lauded the Rite Foods company for embarking on worthy schemes that are beneficial to its consumers.

Earlier at the event, Rite Foods assistant Brand manager, Boluwatfe Adedugbe, avowed that the company takes the well-being of its consumers at the core of its mission, aligning with them at various touchpoints to ensure optimum satisfaction.

She added that the shoppers reward engagement was intended at making the New Year celebration memorable by giving them the free opportunity of shopping for items they so much desire.