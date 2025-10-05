Nigeria’s food and beverage company and a proudly Nigerian brand, Rite Foods Limited, has launched its latest innovation, the Bigi Flex Sausage Roll, which comes with more beef and exciting taste, into the market.

Advertisement

Bigi Flex is a bold step in snacking innovation, deliciously unique taste and more beef in every bite. Designed to delight taste buds and connect with today’s adventurous consumers, Bigi Flex lives by the brand promise to ‘Bite into Happiness.’

Positioned as the ultimate expression of choice and creativity, the company said, Bigi Flex taps into the growing desire among Gen Zs and young adults for variety, adventure, and self-expression. With its unique beefy taste combination, every bite becomes an opportunity to show off your vibe and personality.

Advertisement

Speaking on the new product, the managing director of Rite Foods Limited, Seleem Adegunwa said: “Bigi Flex was created with our consumers’ well-being and lifestyle in mind. It is nutritious, refreshing, and perfect for anyone looking for a snack-on-the-go that doesn’t compromise on taste or quality. At Rite Foods, we are committed to delivering innovations that keep our consumers excited and satisfied, and Bigi Flex is another step in that direction.”

With the premium Bigi Flex sausage roll, Rite Foods said, it is rewarding consumer loyalty with a boldly satisfying, unique taste and deeply filling sausage roll without additional cost.

The company, with a world-class, state-of-the-art infrastructure at its factory at Ososa, Ogun State has been redefining consumer experiences in the sausages segment, and the addition of the Bigi Flex Sausage demonstrates Rite Foods’ strategic marketing appeal in ensuring consumers get reinvigorated with another high-quality product with utmost satisfaction.