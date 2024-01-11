Rescuers have so far recovered nine out of the 11 persons that were drowned during last Tuesday’s boat mishap along the Andoni-Bonny waterways in Andoni local government area of Rivers State.

Sources told LEADERSHIP that the rescue team was making efforts to recover the remaining two corpses, believed to be children.

The wooden fishing boat, with 25 passengers on board, was heading from Ngo Town, headquarters of Andoni LGA, to Amariaria, a fishing settlement in Finima community of Bonny local government area of the state, when the accident occurred.

The owner and driver of the boat, Pastor Festus Iyayi, lost four of his children and a grandchild in the mishap.

Meanwhile, the chairman of Bonny local government area, Dame

Anengi Barasua Claude-Wilcox, has expressed her condolences to the people of Andoni living in Bonny LGA over the unfortunate boat mishap.

Claude-Wilcox disclosed this during a condolence visit to the families of the deceased in Amariaria fishing settlement in Finima community.

The chairman, who was represented by her deputy, Wariopusenibo Omoni Longjohn, commended the leadership and people of the Amariari settlement for all their efforts in support to the families of the victims.

She prayed that such unfortunate incident would never repeat itself again and that the souls of the departed find rest with the Lord.