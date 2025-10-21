The people of Oromeruzimagu community in Port Harcourt City local government area of Rivers State have discovered an unexploded ordnance while digging a grave for the burial of one of their deceased kinsmen in a compound.

Advertisement

It was gathered that the villagers evacuated the item to an air conditioned room, supposedly to prevent detonation before alerting authorities of the 6 Division, Nigerian Army, who swiftly moved in to evacuate the explosive.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Army has advised members of the public to know that handling such sensitive military graded ordnance requires technical capability.

Advertisement

Spokesman of 6 Division, Nigerian Army, Lt. Colonel Danjuma Jonah Danjuma, in statement, said: “This act calls for caution, as handling such sensitive military graded Ordnance requires technical capability.

“Thus, members of the public are enjoined to please report such discoveries to the nearest security agency and avoid resorting to the dangerous practice of self-help. This cautionary notice becomes necessary in view of the devastating impact such high trajectory weapons could have on the environment.”

Meanwhile, the General Officer Commanding, 6 Division, Nigerian Army, Major General Emmanuel Emekah, thanked the community members for their efforts to report the matter.

Emekah reassured the good people of the Niger Delta region that adequate measures have been put in place to ensure safe evacuation of such items by trained personnel of the division.