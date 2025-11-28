A Rivers State High Court sitting in Port Harcourt has sentenced Damian Okoligwe, a 400-level Petrochemical Engineering student at the University of Port Harcourt, to death by hanging for the murder of his girlfriend, Justina Otuene, a 300-level Biochemistry student at the same university.

Twenty-six-year-old Okoligwe was found guilty of killing Justina at his residence in October 2023.

Justice Chiwen Nsirim Nwosu ruled on Friday that the prosecution, led by Charles Obediah-Mbaba, had proven the case beyond a reasonable doubt, admitting that Okoligwe’s actions directly led to the death of Justina.

The convict was arrested in 2023 after neighbours raised the alarm over his attempt to dispose of Justina’s body, which he allegedly killed for ritual purposes.

Before the arrest, a neighbour had reported a foul odour emanating from the convict’s room to the Ozuoba Police Division.

Operatives forced the door open and discovered a Ghana-must-go bag containing Justina’s dismembered body.

Reacting to the verdict, a family spokesperson said, “We can only hope and believe that this judgment allows Justina’s soul to finally rest in peace. I also hope it serves as a warning to young people who think shortcuts are the only way to achieve wealth. This ruling should remind youths to work hard and respect the laws of the land.”

Justina’s elder brother, Osat-Awaji Otuene, described the judgment as well-deserved and a source of comfort to the family. “I feel at peace about the outcome. The judgment was thorough and well-structured. I want to commend Justice Nsirim for handling the case meticulously,” he said.

He added, “Everything was coordinated perfectly in court today (Friday). I am grateful that the right judgment was delivered. It is a relief to know that my sister’s death was not in vain, and this verdict brings some closure to our family.”