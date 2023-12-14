Four commissioners serving in the administration of Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, have resigned their appointments.

They are the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Professor Zaccheus Adango: the Commissioner for Special Projects, Chief Chukwuemeka Woke; the Commissioner for Works, Dr. Dakorima George Kelly and the Commissioner for Finance, Hon. Issac Kamalu.

The four commissioners served in various capacities under the immediate-past administration of Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, who is now the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

While Adango and Woke were Wike’s Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice and Chief of Staff, respectively, Kelly and Kamalu served as Special Adviser on Special Projects and Finance, respectively.

The resignation of the four top government officials may not be unconnected with the ongoing face-off between Wike and his successor, Fubara.

Adango, in a letter addressed to the governor, through the Secretary to the State Government, which was made available to newsmen in Port Harcourt, said his resignation was based on personal decision.

The letter read in part: “1 hereby give Your Excellency Notice of my resignation as the Honourable Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Rivers State with effect from the date of this letter.

“For the avoidance of doubt, my resignation from the said office is based purely on personal principles.

“1 wish to thank Your Excellency for the opportunity and privilege granted me to serve in your administration as a member of the Cabinet. My family and I are indebted to Your Excellency in gratitude.”