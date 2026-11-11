The African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Kebbi State has accused some unnamed influential individuals of plotting to use security agencies to intimidate and arrest members of the opposition party, including its spokesperson.

The party also raised concerns over an alleged invasion of the residence of one of its members, Mudasir Sani, reportedly linked to his social media activities promoting the ADC and its political positions.

The allegations were contained in a statement released in Birnin Kebbi on Tuesday by the party’s Deputy Publicity Secretary, Abubakar Musa.

The ADC urged the state government, the Nigeria Police Force and relevant human rights organisations to investigate the reported incidents and protect its members from politically motivated harassment.

It claimed that some influential individuals had allegedly discussed plans to deploy security operatives against party members for expressing political views and sharing the ADC’s messages on social media.

The party expressed particular concern over reports that its spokesperson was also being considered for arrest, describing the development as a potential threat to freedom of expression and democratic participation.

It further demanded clarification from the authorities over the alleged raid on Sani’s residence, insisting that no citizen should be subjected to harassment for exercising constitutionally guaranteed rights.

The party linked the alleged incidents to what it described as a growing pattern of pressure against its members, citing the recent arrest of its Maiyama Local Government Chairman, who reportedly spent nearly two weeks in detention before being released.

It also revealed that about eight members of its media team were currently involved in court proceedings.

The ADC equally faulted the police for allegedly failing to communicate the progress of a complaint it submitted against a senior government official more than a month ago.

It called on the police command to disclose the status of the matter and ensure that the investigation was handled objectively, without political influence.

The opposition party also appealed to the National Human Rights Commission to examine allegations of intimidation and violations of the rights of its members.

It urged the judiciary to guarantee fairness and due process, stressing that every Nigerian was entitled to equal treatment under the law, regardless of political affiliation.

Reiterating its position, the ADC said political opposition was not a criminal act and that citizens had the right to express their views, criticise government policies and participate in lawful political activities.

It warned that using government institutions to suppress opposing voices could weaken democratic institutions and undermine fundamental freedoms.

The party, however, advised its members to remain peaceful and law-abiding, urging anyone facing intimidation to seek assistance through appropriate legal channels.

Meanwhile, attempts to obtain the Kebbi State Government’s response were unsuccessful, as the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Ahmed Idris, could not be reached as of the time of filing this report.

However, the state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Bashir Usman, said the command was politically neutral and had no allegiance to any political party.

Speaking with our correspondent by telephone on Tuesday, Usman said the police were committed to providing security for all political parties during their activities in the state.

“We are not for any political party, and we have assured all political parties in the state of maximum security cover during their programmes. All they need to do is inform us ahead,” he said.