Security operatives attached to the Rivers State Government House, Port Harcourt, in the early hours of Friday, sealed three facilities belonging to associates of a former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Chief Austin Opara, in parts of the State capital.

Recall that Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike had in a statewide broadcast few days ago, threatened that the state government will seal hotels and other facilities being used as gathering points for suspected political thugs and cultists in the state.

Opara is one of the prominent leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, who are working for the party’s presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

LEADERSHIP gathered that over 40 staff and guests in the three facilities, including a bar, hotel and a filling station were arrested by security operatives during the operation.

A source, who pleaded for anonymity told our correspondent that while the bar and the hotel belong to a former member of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Hon. Jones Ogbonda, and former PDP chairman in Port Harcourt City local government area, Hon. Ikechi Chinda, respectively, the filling station belongs to a member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Chinyere Igwe.

The source said: “Government House security men just sealed Priscy’s Bar, Elekahia, Port Harcourt, owned by Hon. Jones Ogbonda, a former lawmaker in the Rivers State House of Assembly, after arresting over 40 customers and staff in the premises.

“They also sealed Preray Hotel at Eagle Island, Port Harcourt owned by Ikechi Chinda, former PDP chairman in Port Harcourt City LGA. Arrests were made too.

“Mega Tool Filling Station at Ojoto Street, Diobu, Port Harcourt, owned by Hon. Chinyere Igwe, a serving House of Representatives member was also sealed.”