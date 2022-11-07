Five aggrieved governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) known as G5, on Monday, stormed Makurdi, the Benue State capital, to flag off the PDP 2023 campaign and inaugurate projects in the State

They included the host, Governor Samuel Ortom alongside Governors Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Nyesom Wike (Rivers), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu).

LEADERSHIP reports that the five governors have been consistent in their demand that Dr. Iyorchia Ayu step down as PDP national chairman as precondition for supporting the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, in the 2023 elections.

One of the projects inaugurated on Monday was the 2.1km Township Road constructed by the Ortom administration and named after Governor Nyesom Wike.

The road, which is behind the Commissioner’s Quarters in Makurdi, the State capital and which leads to the PDP national chairman’s house, was inaugurated by the immediate-past governor of the State, Senator Gabriel Suswam.

Before the inauguration, the G5 took time to address PDP supporters at a rally organised to drum support for all PDP candidates in Benue State including the Speaker of the Benue State House of Assembly and PDP governorship candidate in the state, Titus Uba.

Earlier on Sunday night, Wike said the PDP G5 members were bonded to save Nigeria and nobody can break their ranks in their continued insistence that Ayu should resign as the national chairman of the party.

“People have tried to see how they can break us, you cannot. We are bonded to save Nigeria.

“That is why when you see all of us, we are impenetrable. Nobody can divide us. They have tried everything in this world to divide us, but no way.

“The way we operate; I will talk, we have people who don’t talk. You may be underrating them. By the time they will shock you, you will think it is Wike, it is not Wike you are seeing,” he said.

For months, the G5 has demanded the resignation of Ayu, saying northerners should not be the PDP national chairman and presidential candidate.

However, Ayu, a Benue indigene, has insisted that he won’t step down till the end of his four-year tenure, even as the G5 makes his resignation a precondition to support Adamawa-born Atiku Abubakar’s 2023 presidential ambition.