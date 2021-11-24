No fewer than 300 underprivileged children in Cross River State are to benefit from Rochas Foundation free education programme initiated by the immediate past governor of Imo State, Owelle Rochas Okorocha, to tackle illiteracy and poverty.

At an interactive session with journalists in Calabar yesterday, the deputy chief of staff to the president, Rochas Foundation, Mrs Uloma Uche Nwosu, said the programme which would kick off in Calabar in January 2022, would begin with 200 indigent children already captured for the exercise.

She said that the foundation has 11 colleges across the 36 states of the federation stressing that the school that the foundation is about to open in Cross River State is the first school to be opened in the south-south zone.

“The school to be opened in Cross River is the 12th school we are establishing in the country, we chose Cross River because through our research, we discovered that there are a lot of out of school children in the state. That is why we are starting here.

“We have been in the streets scouting for the children (underprivileged),the past 10 days, so we are making sure that while we are targeting 300 children most of those number will be the ‘Scolombo’ out of school children, once we find tham, we give them automatic admission to our school.

“We have trained over 25,000 children and have produced 6,000 graduates as medical doctors, engineers, lawyers and still counting.

“We are going to have sub stations in the rural areas since Cross River is so large and you cannot have a child from Obudu coming to attend school in Calabar. So we will take the school to the streets where we will have sub stations for the foundation,” She said.

In her remarks, director of schools, Rev. Dr. Caro Ochemba stated that the foundation’s targeted criteria are indigent children and orphans. She explained that in the course of recruiting teachers, about 700 applicants are currently seeking to be employed by the foundation as teachers.