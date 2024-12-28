Olivia Hussey, the British actress popularly known for her role in the 1968 movie, ‘Romeo and Juliet,’ has died at 73.

According to a statement shared by her family on her official Instagram account, Hussey died peacefully at her home in California on Friday, surrounded by her loved ones.

The family described her in the statement as “a remarkable person whose warmth, wisdom, and pure kindness” touched many lives.

“It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Olivia Hussey Eisley, who went peacefully at home surrounded by her loved ones on December 27th,” the statement read.

“Olivia was a remarkable person whose warmth, wisdom, and pure kindness touched the lives of all who knew her.

“Born on April 17th, 1951 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Olivia lived a life full of passion, love, and dedication to the arts, spirituality, and kindness towards animals.

“Olivia leaves behind a loving family- her children, Alex, Max, and India, her husband of 35 years, David Glen Eisley, and grandson, Greyson, and a legacy of love that will forever be cherished in our hearts.

“As we grieve this immense loss, we also celebrate Olivia’s enduring impact on our lives and the industry.

“We thank you for your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time and ask for privacy as we mourn the loss of a truly special soul.”

Hussey was 15 when ‘Romeo and Juliet’ director, Franco Zeffirelli cast her in his adaptation of the William Shakespeare tragedy after spotting her onstage in the play ‘The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie’.

The movie won two Oscars, and Hussey won a Golden Globe for Best New Actress for her role as Juliet.

She is survived by her husband, three children and her grandson, Greyson.