Former Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo is adding staff to his new home purchased in Portugal.

Ronaldo is yet to settle on his next club, though is in talks with Al Nassr and has been linked with a return to Sporting CP.

Correio da Manhã says CR7 wants to hire four staff members to take care of the villa that he recently purchased just over thirty kilometres from Lisbon.

A villa spread over 2,720 plus 544 square meters of outdoor space needs staff.

For this reason, Ronaldo is ready to pay the four employees 6,000 euros per month: among those required are a butler and a chef.