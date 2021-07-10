The Rotary Club of Abuja in Gwarinpa has donated a fully equipped sick bay to provide basic health services to pupils of LEA Primary School at 3rd Avenue in Gwarinpa.

Commissioning the project yesterday, the district governor of Rotary International District 9125, Abuja, Rotarian Ayoola Oyedokun, said the sick bay was donated to address the dearth of basic health facilities in schools and complement government’s efforts in delivering humanitarian services while touching lives.

He said the club would continue to work and identify most of the crucial needs of school children and support them to ensure that they learn in a conducive environment.

“As a humanitarian organisation, we identify the basic needs of our children, especially as it concerns their basic education, though the funding is not there, on a gradual note, we will address some of these needs to ensure that children learn in a conducive environment.

“One after the other, we will do things to assist and that is why this club has come here year-in-year-out to look at the needs of students and see what we can do to intervene, especially as it pertains to their basic education and literacy,” he said.

Speaking to journalists after the commissioning, president of Rotary Club of Gwarinpa, Rotarian Jerry Adie, said the club felt fulfilled by the project which was commissioned to touch the lives of school children.

“I feel fulfilled by commissioning this project today and as a rotarian, we were taught to touch the lives of communities we live in, children are the most important people in our community and whenever we see a need that affects them directly we don’t sleep, so when we were told that was a problem in this school some years ago we made a promise and today we are back to fulfill that promise and we feel fulfilled,” Adie said.

Receiving the sick bay on behalf of the authority, the school’s head teacher, Mrs Hafsat Umar Isah, expressed gratitude over the effort, adding that the medical supplies would immensely help in administering medical services to pupils.