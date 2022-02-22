Founder and president of Ratel Sports Development Foundation (RSDF) and women football financier, Barrister Paul Edeh, has urged support for sports grassroots development to give Nigeria a facelift.

He called on both the private and public sector to invest in sports facilities at the grassroots saying it remained the catalyst that would propel young athletes to stardom.

Barrister Edeh who at the British Nigeria Academy (BNA) inter-house sports competition held in Abuja, said attributed Nigeria’s dwindling fortune in sports to jettison of inter-house sports competition.

“If we must nurture talents and make the best of our sporting industry in Nigeria, we must go back to the roots, the basics where we come from to discover talents.

ADVERTISEMENT

“One of the biggest losses we have discovered in recent times is that we no longer encourage inter house sport or inter school sports where these talents should have been discovered.

“The impression I have always had is that basically the kids deserve to be given an opportunity and I think if we go back to the basics, we will have no challenge fielding talents in their right age in the sporting industry,” Barr. Edeh who owns one of the high-rising female clubs, Naija Ratels, in the top flight Nigeria Women Football League said.

Edeh who is also the chairman of Parents Teachers Forum (PTF) of the British Nigeria Academy, added: “Indeed, it has been quite refreshing to see parents taking part because of their children who are participating in various sports. For me, I’m very delighted that we in Ratel Sport Development Funds (RSDF) are part and parcel of what is happening today.

Aside from kitting the teams for final of the football event during the inter-house sports, the PTF donated balls and sports equipment to the school as numerous talents were discovered at various competitions at the end of the inter-house sports.

ADVERTISEMENT