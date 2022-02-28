On the fifth day after Russian forces entered Ukraine, delegations from the two countries have begun talks aimed at ending the war.
The Ukrainian president’s office says it wants an immediate ceasefire and the withdrawal of Russian forces.
Meanwhile Moscow wants to reach an agreement that was in the interests of both sides, according to Russian negotiator, Vladimir Medinsky.
Before the meeting started, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky urged Russian troops to lay down their weapons, and called for the EU to grant Ukraine membership of the bloc immediately.
Zelensky calls for immediate EU membership
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is urging the European Union to grant his country “immediate” membership.
“Our goal is to be together with all Europeans and, most importantly, to be on an equal footing. I’m sure it’s fair. I’m sure it’s possible,” he said.
In a video statement Zelensky also urged Russian soldiers to lay down their weapons.
“Abandon your equipment. Get out of here. Don’t believe your commanders. Don’t believe your propagandists. Just save your lives,” he said.
The Ukrainian leader also said authorities would release convicts with combat experience so that they could help defend the country.
“We have taken a decision which is not easy from the moral point of view, but which is useful from the point of view of our defences,” he said.