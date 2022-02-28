Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is urging the European Union to grant his country “immediate” membership.

“Our goal is to be together with all Europeans and, most importantly, to be on an equal footing. I’m sure it’s fair. I’m sure it’s possible,” he said.

In a video statement Zelensky also urged Russian soldiers to lay down their weapons.

“Abandon your equipment. Get out of here. Don’t believe your commanders. Don’t believe your propagandists. Just save your lives,” he said.

The Ukrainian leader also said authorities would release convicts with combat experience so that they could help defend the country.

“We have taken a decision which is not easy from the moral point of view, but which is useful from the point of view of our defences,” he said.