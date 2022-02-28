More than 182 Nigerians fleeing the Russian invasion of Ukraine, have arrived safely in Romania, Hungary and Poland in the last 24 hours.

This was disclosed in a statement issued on Monday by the Permanent Secretary in the Nigeria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Gabriel Aduda, who assured that the government was making adequate arrangements to evacuate all Nigerians in safety and dignity.

“In the last 24 hours, officials of the Nigerian Embassy in Romania have received 130 Nigerians safely at Bucharest, the Romania capital, where they have been provided accommodation. They will be documented while we finalise arrangements to bring them back home.

“Also officials at Budapest, Hungary have also received and accommodated Nigerians safely where they are also being documented for subsequent arrangements back home to Nigeria,” the statement said.

According to Aduda, Nigerian officials in Warsaw, Poland, have received 52 Nigerians adding that 23 were being processed by the Polish Government Reception Point at Hala Kijowska camp, Milny.

Milny is near the border of Korczowa- Krakowiee, he noted, adding that the camp is well organised with beddings, food, heating, clothing and medicals for evacuees.

“We assure Nigerians that all hands are on deck and arrangements are in place to effectively evacuate our citizens in safety and in dignity,” the statement added.

