The Senator who represented Zamfara Central in 2011 and 2019, Senator Kabiru Garba Marafa, has said that the non-interference of the president in the judgement of the Supreme Court on governorship tussles has saved the country’s democracy and rekindled hope in the judiciary.

The Supreme Court had on Friday affirmed the elections of eight governors including Abba Kabir Yusuf (Kano), Caleb Mutfwang (Plateau), Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos), Bala Mohammed (Bauchi), Dauda Lawal (Zamfara), Francis Nwifuru (Ebonyi State), Alex Otti (Abia) and Bassey Otu (Cross).

Marafa, who was campaign coordinator for President Bola Tinubu in Zamfara during the 2023 general elections, said the president and the justices of the apex court lived up to the expectations of Nigerians, adding that posterity will judge them well for allowing the will of Nigerian voters prevail.

Marafa in a statement said,

“It is a welcome development. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has by this singular action of non-interference in the Supreme Court judgement saved the country’s democracy and forestalled the repeat of the 1983 scenario. You will recall that it was after the National Party of Nigeria (NPN) grabbed states that were hitherto of the opposition that the Second Republic collapsed,” he said.

Hailing the justices of the Supreme Court, Sen Marafa said they have lived up to the expectations of the Nigerian masses, adding that they have made the country proud and have written their names in gold.

Marafa, who represented Zamfara Central Senatorial District between 2011 and 2019, said the outcome of the apex court decision on the governorship elections has reinforced his belief in the ability and capacity of the judiciary to right any wrong in the political evolution.

He recalled a similar incident during the buildup to the 2019 general election in which he was then the leading contender for the governorship ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Zamfara State.

“I protested the conduct of the kangaroo primaries and the imposition of candidates by the then Governor Abdulaziz Yari, the judiciary stood up to the occasion and delivered a landmark judgement that gave the whole state to the PDP opposition party.

“The Judiciary must be allowed to be just and fair no matter whose ox is gored, this is necessary if the political actors want democracy to endure in the country,” he said.

Marafa urged the eight governors to be magnanimous, just and fair in governing their respective states.

He congratulated Zamfara State Governor Dauda Lawal and urged him to work to justify the confidence reposed on him by the people of the state.

“I, hereby, call on the governor of our dear state, Zamfara State, to collaborate with His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima and relevant security agencies to restore the much-needed peace and security in Zamfara State. Peace is what our people are yearning for and nothing more,” he said.