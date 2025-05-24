The Federal Information Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), in collaboration with the UNESCO Office in Nigeria, has concluded a two-day workshop on Media and Information Literacy (MIL) for public information and relations officers.

The event, held in Abuja to mark World Press Freedom Day 2025, was themed “Reporting in the Brave New World: The Impact of Artificial Intelligence on Press Freedom and the Media.” It spotlighted the ethical and operational challenges artificial intelligence (AI) poses to journalism.

Speaking on behalf of the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, Director of Public Relations and Protocol, Suleiman Haruna, called on government communicators to uphold truth, transparency, and professionalism amid fast-changing media dynamics.

“We are navigating an era where artificial intelligence is reshaping how information is gathered, validated, and consumed,” Haruna said. “While technology improves efficiency, it must reinforce—not erode—trust and accountability in governance.”

In his address, UNESCO’s Head of Office and Representative in Abuja, Mr. Albert Mendy, reaffirmed the organisation’s commitment to press freedom and ethical technology use. He delivered a goodwill message from the UNESCO Director-General, referencing a 2023 study showing that over half of the world’s population now relies primarily on digital platforms for news.

“This year’s theme challenges us to safeguard the integrity of information in a digital age where algorithms can easily manipulate truth,” Mendy said. “Building lasting peace depends on access to plural, reliable, and universally accessible information.”

He further emphasised frameworks such as the Windhoek+30 Declaration and UNESCO’s 2021 Recommendation on the Ethics of Artificial Intelligence.

NUJ National President, Comrade Alhassan Yahya, and NUJ FCT Chairperson, Comrade Grace Ike, commended UNESCO’s continued support and stressed the need to equip journalists and communicators with digital literacy skills.

UNESCO’s country office also called for stronger global cooperation on AI governance, describing it as a shared responsibility to protect freedom of expression and journalistic integrity.

Chairman of the Federal Information Chapel, Comrade Raphael Towoju, said the training was vital for communicators working at the intersection of governance, journalism, and technology.

“This is not just about adapting to technological change but preserving human agency in journalism,” he said. “Information officers must go beyond informing—they must educate the public responsibly.”

The workshop also featured the launch of Polity Today, a new publication by the Federal Information Chapel aimed at strengthening government communication.

The programme wrapped up on Friday, 23 May 2025, with practical sessions led by media and digital literacy experts. Participants called for more frequent training to prepare public communicators for the demands of the digital age.