Gombe State government has said the recent upgrade in salaries of district and ward heads in the state was informed by Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya’s commitment to boost their morale and enhance their performance, in view of the immense contributions they are rendering to the state, nation and humanity.

The state’s deputy governor, Dr Manassah Daniel Jatau stated this while addressing a gathering at the Mai Kaltungo palace during a Sallah homage.

Jatau noted that the role of the Traditional Institutions of mobilising support, adherence to rules and implementing government policies cannot be overemphasized.

He said the present administration will continue to provide dividends of democracy to the people of the state, including Kaltungo chiefdom.

The deputy governor appreciated the Mai Kaltungo for initiating programmes capable of uniting his subjects through creation of atmosphere of cohesion, peace and harmony amongst the diverse people in his chiefdom, and the entire state.

He enjoined the people of Kaltungo and by extension the entire people of Gombe state, especially those who live in places that have water bodies to be used for irrigation to engage in irrigation when the dry season sets in.

He stressed that the people of Gombe South are not known for begging, urging them to maintain their status by engaging in gainful economic activities, thereby conveying the Sallah goodwill message of Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya to the Mai Kaltungo and his subjects, praying God for stable rainy season and bumper harvest.

Responding, the Mai Kaltungo, Engineer Saleh Mohammed , appreciated the visit, and the concern the government has over the people of Kaltungo Chiefdom.

The Mai Kaltungo informed the deputy governor that the people of Kaltungo are very happy with the developmental projects in the chiefdom, especially that the projects have direct bearing on the needs, yearnings and aspirations of the people.