The federal government has declared Tuesday and Wednesday, April 9 and 10, 2024, respectively as public holidays to mark this year’s Eid-el-Fitr celebration.

This was announced by the minister of interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, who made the declaration on behalf of the federal government yesterday in Abuja.

Tunji-ojo, in a congratulatory message issued by the ministry’s permanent secretary, Dr Aishetu Gogo Ndayako, congratulated Muslim faithful for successfully completing the fasting in the holy month of Ramadan.

The minister enjoined Muslim Ummah to imbibe and practice the virtues that entails kindness, love, tolerance, peace, good neighbourliness, compassion as exemplified by the Holy Prophet (Peace be upon Him).

Tunji-Ojo urged Nigerians to continue in the spirit of unity in order to achieve and strengthen peace and promote unity in the country.

According to the statement, “the minister wished all Muslim Ummah a happy Eid-el-Fitr celebration and prayed that the peace, blessings and favour of Allah be with us and our great nation, Nigeria.”