Nigeria’s permanent delegate to United Nations United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), Dr. Hajo Sani, and the director-general of Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC), Chief Folorunsho Coker, on Sunday, said the Ilorin Emirate annual durbar can be used as a springboard to attract foreign investments to Nigeria.

Sani and Coker spoke in Ilorin, Kwara State during the 2022 Ilorin Emirate Durbar held at the forecourt of the palace of the Emir of Ilorin, Alh Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari.

The UNESCO Ambassador, who was represented by Dr. Uche Ibe, said the durbar was good enough to attract foreign tourists to Kwara State, who may in turn invest in the state because of its serene environment.

She said that UNESCO “is convinced that no development can be sustainable without a strong culture component.

“It is my wish to advocate that the solutions we seek to major global challenges lie in our taking full advantage of our cultural heritage.

“On this, I challenge our cultural sentinels to do all they can to promote cultural revival.”

In his goodwill message, the NTDC DG, who was represented by Mrs Nana Yakubu, thanked the Emir, the organisers and the people of Ilorin Emirate for a beautiful display of culture.

Also speaking at the event, Kwara State governor, AbdulRahaman AbdulRazaq, congratulated the Emir, the organisers and the entire people of Ilorin Emirate over the successful holding of the durbar.

Earlier, the chairman of the Ilorin Emirate Durbar Committee, Engr. Yahaya Alapasanpa, had called on Governor AbdulRazaq to use his influence to attract foreign tourists to the state to witness the annual durbar event.

This, he said, will encourage the tourists to invest in the state, thereby improving the state’s internally generated revenue (IGR).

Alapasanpa said the annual event

encourages indigenes of Ilorin Emirate to come home to celebrate with their kith and kin and see where they can contribute to the development of Ilorin and the state at large.