BY DUSTAN AGHEDO, Lagos

The President, Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Mrs Toki Mabogunje, has commiserated with the entire team and family of LEADERSHIP over the passing on of the publisher and chairman, Sam Nda-Isaiah.

The signed statement by the Director General, LCCI, Dr Muda Yusuf, titled, “Letter of Commiseration” said the late publisher lived a life worthy of emulation.

The statement read in part, “It is with a heavy heart that we received the news of the passing on of your dearly beloved publisher and chairman, Mr. Sam Nda-Isaiah which said the event took place on Friday 11th December, 2020, after a brief illness.

“On behalf of the President, Mrs Toki Mabogunje, Council and entire membership of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, I commiserate with you and the entire leadership family on this great loss.

“However, we give glory to God for a life well lived. May God in His infinite mercy grant him eternal rest. Please accept our sincere condolences. May his soul rest in perfect peace. Amen.”