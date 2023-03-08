Sanlam Nigeria, formerly known as FBN Insurance Limited and FBN General Insurance Limited, has donated cash to support various activities of the Association for Handicapped Person’s Welfare and the Down Syndrome Foundation Nigeria.

This, it said, was in line with its Corporate Social Responsibility exertions.

While receiving officers of the Non-governmental organisation at the head office of Sanlam Life, the managing director/chief executive officer(CEO) of Sanlam Life Insurance Nigeria Limited, Tunde Mimiko, acknowledged the good work that is being done by both organisations while reiterating the continued support of Sanlam Nigeria.

“We appreciate the good work you are doing to support and care for those with special needs, so we are also extending our show of love in appreciation. We promise to continue in this light,” Mimiko said.

“As a brand whose overall drive is to help her stakeholders live with confidence, he said, his insurer understands the challenge associated with special needs people, and commit to always be that brand that stands by them, boosting their confidence and helping them lead a fulfilling life.

The national coordinator of the Association for Handicapped Person’s Welfare, Chidi Nwankwo, speaking on behalf of both NGOs, expressed his profound gratitude to the insurer for its show of love and kind support to the people living with disability.

“We appreciate Sanlam Nigeria for always standing by us and attending to our needs whenever they arise. We pray that the Almighty God will reward your labour of love,” Nwankwo enthused.

In his reaction, the managing director/CEO of Sanlam General Insurance Nigeria Limited, Bode Opadokun, also appreciated the members of staff of the Association and Foundation for going extra miles for mankind.

“We appreciate your commitments. Please keep it up,” Opadokun noted.

Recall that Sanlam Nigeria rebranded from FBN Insurance Limited and FBN General Insurance Limited in September 2022, following the divestiture of FBN Holdings’ 65% stake in June 2020, making Sanlam Nigeria fully owned by the Sanlam Group, SA.

Sanlam is a pan-African brand with a rich history and heritage founded in 1918 as a life insurance company. The brand has grown to become Africa’s largest non-banking financial services group, with a strong presence in 33 countries on the African continent, and a niche presence in India, Malaysia, the United Kingdom and Australia.