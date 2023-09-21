Sanlam General Insurance has settled the fastest claim, which was done in less than one hour, using its game changer, Code of Confidence *1056#, USSD enabled device.

Sanlam General Insurance is a subsidiary of Sanlam Life Insurance and member of the Sanlam Pan African group

According to the underwriting firm, with the USSD Code, motor insurance policyholders can get claims paid within three hours that an incident occurred.

The managing director, Sanlam General Insurance Limited, Bode Opadokun, said, depending on the extent of the damage, if it is less than N200,000, the claim can be settled within three hours.

According to him, Sanlam General Insurance Nigeria is excited to announce settlement of the fastest claim in less than one hour, using the Code of Confidence.

He said, the customer, John Victor Ebitom, from Benin City, Edo State, reported the claim and all the stakeholders were on standby to make this happened, adding that, this is a clear illustration of the power of technology and collaboration and that the future is sure bright for the firm and policyholders.

The claimant, John Victor Ebitom, sharing his experience, said: “My experience with Sanlam is great! The best in the industry. It took me less than an hour to access my claim, as I speak the money is resting in my account.”

Opadokun noted that, with the USSD Code *1056# Motor insurance policyholders can initiate a claim and receive payments within three hours.

He said, the Code of Confidence is used to initiate a motor insurance claim notification on a real time online basis. It allows the insurer to have immediate assessment of the scene of an accident and the extent of damage.

The Code allows customers access to speedy resolution of insurance claims in cases of road emergencies, adding that the cutting-edge solution is the first of its kind in Nigeria and it is a way of providing a seamless and customer-centric solution to a number of challenges customers encounter while seeking report claims in case of any eventuality.

With this new feature, he noted that the firm aims to enhance the claims experience for its valued customers by eliminating needless paperwork and unnecessary delays.

“Customers can use the simple and user-friendly *1056# USSD code on their mobile phones to initiate instant third-party claims. The process is quick and hassle-free, ensuring that customers receive prompt assistance and support during unexpected events and accidents involving third parties.

“With this technology, you can see that gone are the days of unnecessary delays of claims, as the code runs on any mobile phones. You’re just a dial away, get insurance claims settlement for third-party damage by dialing *1056# today,” Opadokun posited.