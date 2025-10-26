‎Dr. Mrs Ibijoke Sanwoolu, ‎Lagos State First Lady, convener, National Women Conference and chairman, Committee of Wives of Lagos State Officials (COWLSO), has called on policymakers, thought leaders, professionals and entrepreneurs not to miss the 25th National Women Conference scheduled to hold between October 28 and 30 at the Eko Hotel & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

‎

‎The event promises to set agenda for the dynamic role of women in governance even as Imo State governor, Hope Uzodinma, and his Sokoto State counterpart, Governor Ahmed Aliyu, will be special guests of honour at the 25th National Conference of Committee of Wives of Lagos State Officials (COWLSO).

‎

‎According to a statement by the organisers, Governor Uzodinma will be the special guest of honour for the opening ceremony, while Governor Aliyu will serve as the special guest of honour for the closing ceremony.

‎

‎The conference is themed ‘Visionary legacy; inspiring the next generation’.

‎”It will present a vibrant array of side attractions designed to complement its main plenary sessions and keynote presentations. Delegates can anticipate structured breakout sessions that allow for deeper exploration of key themes and targeted discussions with peers; innovative discussion forums showcasing cutting-edge ideas, successful models, and practical solutions from across sectors; and interactive Kahoot quizzes that transform learning points into engaging, collaborative experiences,” the statement said.

‎

‎It added that the conference will host live demonstrations — including real-time presentations of new initiatives, tools, and services — enabling participants to see innovation in action.

‎

‎”The COWLSO Conference welcomes a diverse audience of great women united by a commitment to growth, leadership, and community impact. It is designed for: Leaders & Policy Makers, Professionals & Entrepreneurs, non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) as well as community builders and advocates

‎

‎”Participants at the conference will experience a rich blend of knowledge, inspiration, and collaboration. The program is designed to leave every attendee motivated and connected.

‎

‎”There will be keynote Speeches from visionary leaders shaping the future of women and community development, panel discussions addressing critical issues in governance, health, entrepreneurship, and social impact.”

‎

‎Each moment is crafted to inspire, connect, and empower — making the 25th COWLSO Conference an unforgettable experience.

‎

‎COWLSO is a community-based gender organisation working to complement the efforts of the Lagos State Government to promote child healthcare, empower women to discover their hidden treasures, and protect our environment.

‎

‎COWLSO was founded in 1974 by the late Mrs. Obafunmilayo Johnson, wife of the first Military Administrator of Lagos State. It was revitalised in 2000 by Senator Oluremi Tinubu, the then First Lady of Lagos State, after years of inactivity.