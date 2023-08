SAP Africa, a market leader in enterprise application software, and EPI-USE, the world’s largest and most experienced independent SAP HR/Payroll specialist, have launched AppHaus in Africa, as effort to boost Africa’s innovation capabilities.

AppHaus is a network that ensures creative spaces and innovation services are available to organisations that use SAP solutions, regardless of their geographic location.

EPI-USE was chosen as the first AppHaus partner in Africa in 2022, with a dedicated team undergoing intensive training in key AppHaus methodologies over the past few months. The company has been SAP Africa’s partner for 40 years, developing deep domain knowledge and technical expertise in SAP technologies and supporting clients in their innovation and digital transformation journeys.

Chief operating officer at SAP Africa, Tracy Bolton, at the AppHaus Launch in South Africa, said the opening of Africa’s first AppHaus is a landmark moment for innovation within the continent’s SAP ecosystem.

“Through the expert guidance of our valued partners at EPI-USE and by leveraging SAP’s skills and technology, we hope to support African organisations as they explore innovative solutions to some of the great challenges of our time. We look forward to working with EPI-USE as they apply AppHaus methodologies in service of innovation over the coming years,” Bolton averred.

Technical AppHaus lead at EPI-USE, Jhani Coetzee, alluded that “The AppHaus’ human-centred approach and SAP’s Business Technology Platform combine to help companies deliver innovation in a systematic, efficient, and effective way. Our dedicated team is ready to help African enterprises develop innovative solutions to their business and innovation challenges.”

Coetzee said that clients engaging with the local AppHaus have the opportunity to be part of a unique experience, adding that, “Customers can host their workshops at a lodge in the Madikwe Game Reserve and augment their AppHaus experience with life-centred design in the African bushveld. We believe this will be particularly valuable for companies exploring innovation in sustainability, by creating an opportunity to draw inspiration directly from nature. This is an offering completely unique to Africa and will allow clients to understand the bigger picture of their developed solutions and innovation initiatives.”

Africa’s first AppHaus is a 250m2 dedicated space that can host workshops for up to 50 people and includes four separate meeting areas. Moveable design-thinking tables, and walls which, can be written on, support the hands-on approach that is unique to an AppHaus experience. The room set-up can be adapted to suit clients’ individual needs.

Board chairman, African SAP User Group, Duke Mathebula, explained that, “By leveraging design-led innovation centres such as the newly launched APPHAUS at Epi-Use Labs, customers gain access to a user-centric approach, co-creation opportunities, and expert guidance from skilled professionals. This initiative accelerates project development, supports digital transformation, and facilitates networking within the Africa SAP community. Epi-Use Labs is showing their commitment to SAP’s strategy to empower African businesses with tailored solutions and their dedication to advancing innovation on the continent.”