The media office of former Senate President, Senator Abubakar Bukola Saraki has dismissed a viral video of an adult male spraying dollar notes on strippers as his son.

The media office advised the public to discountenance the lewd video which it described as “expressions and vanity that hit the social media space earlier today, which mischief makers have purportedly claimed that the individual is a son of former Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki.”

It further called on the nation’s security agencies to urgently investigate and unmask the perpetrators and sponsors of the cyber-attack on the Saraki family and warned that the culprits have to brace up for legal redress.

A press statement issued Friday from the office of the Director General of the Saraki National Media Group, Earl Osaro Onaiwu, said, that the viral video is handiwork of sneaky and deluded persons, who are probably sponsored by certain failed politicians who are scared of the steadily rising profile of Dr. Saraki as a leading light of Democracy, locally and internationally.

“What I want to tell you categorically, is that, the individual in that video is neither Saraki’s son nor relation and so, he cannot be his son by any means or in any way.”

“Sonship in any family is by consanguinity and birth. In this case, how can someone who’s not even related by blood and was not an adopted child be inserted into a family by rogue media trending?”, Onaiwu queried.

Furthermore, “I enjoin the media to cross-check their facts or do basic information inquisition to determine facts before rushing to ‘break lies instead of wholesome news.”

“This will help to avoid the embarrassing realization that hearsay does not amount to truth, no matter the rumour industry perspectivizations of a blatant falsehood”, he advised.

The statement, therefore cautioned the general public to be wary of uncivilized attempts by unscrupulous individuals and desperate politicians who thought to tarnish the image of the Saraki family, widely renown for respect, decency, discretion and high moral standards that celebrates pious values in all things.