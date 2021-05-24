A former Northern Nigeria minister of Animal Health, Forestry and Northern Cameroon, Alhaji Abdullahi Danburan Jada, has passed on at the age of 97.

The late district head of Jada, Adamawa State, died in the early hours of Monday, May 24, 2021.

Born in Nasarawa Jada in 1924, in the then Trust Territory of Northern Cameroon, the deceased attended Yola Primary School and Yola Middle School in 1937 and 1944 respectively.

Alhaji Danbuaran was a pioneering student at the Samaru School of Agriculture, where he studied between 1948 and 1952. He then served as supervisor of agriculture in Adamawa until 1955, when he was appointed district head and later elected.

Survived by many – children, grand children, great grand children and great-great Children. Among the children are Usman Danburam, Ibrahim Danbura, Dr Nafisa Mohd, the former CEO of Normadic Education Commission, and in-laws, who include late Dr Mahmud Tukur, Dr Dahiru Mohammed, Dr Bashir Gwandu, and the current Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Alh. Sabo Nanono, and Alhaji Bakari.