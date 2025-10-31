Saudi Arabia declined an offer to sign Lionel Messi for a short-term stint in the Saudi Pro League before next year’s World Cup, according to a senior sports official.

“During the last Club World Cup, Messi’s team contacted me and offered for him to play in Saudi Arabia, as the MLS will pause for nearly four months,” Abdullah Hammad, CEO of the Mahd Sports Academy, revealed during a podcast with the Saudi platform Thmanyah.

“The player wanted to remain in shape and prepare himself for the upcoming 2026 World Cup.”

“This situation mirrors what happened with David Beckham when he was with Los Angeles Galaxy and went to AC Milan in 2010,” he added.

Eight-time Ballon d’Or winner Messi moved to Inter Miami in 2023 after being linked with a switch to Saudi Arabia, following a two-year spell with Paris Saint-Germain, which he joined in 2021 after ending his long association with Barcelona.

Hammad explained that he conveyed the offer to the minister of sports, who ultimately rejected it. “The minister made it clear that the Saudi league would not serve as a preparation platform for other tournaments,” he stated.

When asked if Saudi Arabia had indeed rejected Messi, he confirmed, “That’s true.”

Since Cristiano Ronaldo’s arrival at Al-Nassr after the last World Cup, the Saudi league has attracted numerous stars from major European clubs, including Neymar and Karim Benzema, and the kingdom has also been awarded the hosting rights for the 2034 World Cup.