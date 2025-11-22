Save the Children International has expressed concern over the recent abduction of school children in Niger State, describing the rising attacks on learning centres in northern Nigeria as extremely troubling and dangerous for children seeking education.

Country Director of Save the Children International, Duncan Harvey, said the repeated attacks were devastating for families and communities already struggling with insecurity.

“It is hard to comprehend what parents must be going through right now as they hope for their children’s safe return. No parent should endure this pain. No child should face this terror simply for wanting an education,” Harvey said.

The organisation warned that the back-to-back abductions reflect expanding insecurity in parts of Kebbi, Niger and Zamfara states, where armed groups are thought to share logistical routes through the Kuyambana–Kamuku forest corridor.