A 39 year-old scavenger, Basiru Ibrahim, has been arrested by the the Ondo State Police Command for allegedly killing a 45 year-old man, Arise Ikuesan.

Ibrahim was said to have committed the crime in Ore, the headquarters of Odigbo local government area of the state.

The incident was said to have caused panic and anxiety in the area before police officers were invited to the scene.

The deceased who was a ‘Landlord’ in the area, died from the injury he sustained in the attack that occurred on September 13, 2021.

According to the State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mrs Funmi Odulami, the landlord was attacked for trying to stop the scavenger from picking scraps in his compound.

Confirming the incident, “On 13th September, 2021, at about 1600hrs, a report was made at Ore Divisional Headquarters that a scavenger, Basiru Ibrahim ‘m’ 39 years old hit an iron rod on the forehead of one Arise Ikuesan ‘m’ 45 years old, now deceased, after trying to stop the scavenger from picking iron rod in his compound.

“Upon the receipt of the information, Detectives swung into action and arrested the suspect,” Odulami said.

She said the suspect confessed to committing the crime and he has been charged to court for prosecution.