Global leader in electrical and digital solutions, Schneider Electric reinforced its commitment to enhance Nigeria’s energy sector with authentic and sustainable high-quality products, with a new Anti-Counterfeit Campaign.

According to the company, the campaign aims to increase consumers’ confidence in the integrity, dependability, and safety of Schneider electric products through quality control procedures and tools to ensure a consistent standard of excellence.

Amid the recent challenges in the fuel supply, Schneider Electric’s energy solutions have proven to be authentic, efficient, and sustainable. These solutions are built on a foundation of authenticity, a principle that Nurudeen Oyedeji,

According to the channel’s sales director, Schneider Electric, Nurudeen Oyedeji, “Authenticity is non-negotiable for Schneider Electric. We firmly believe that sub-standard products not only compromise performance but, more critically, they jeopardise safety.

With Schneider Electric original products, our clients can have unwavering confidence in the reliability and safety of our solutions.

‘‘Sub-standard products pose a myriad of dangers, ranging from electrical failures to devastating fires. These can result in power disruptions, equipment damage, and, in the worst-case scenarios, even pose threats to lives. Schneider Electric fully comprehends the pressing need to offer authentic, high-quality solutions to avoid these potential risks.’’

Also, Nurudeen Oyedeji speaks on the measures implemented to ensure authenticity, “The Anti-Counterfeit Campaign ‘s comprehensive strategy includes stringent quality control procedures, tools for product authentication, extensive public awareness campaigns, management, development of new, and existing relationships with suppliers and distributors,”he said.

Marketing communications manager, Schneider Electric Omobolanle Omotayo, adds, “Schneider Electric maintains stringent quality control standards throughout the product life cycle, from design to distribution, and further ensures their authenticity by collaborating with reputable organisations such as the Standards Organization of Nigeria (SON), the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) and Nigerian Electricity Management Services Agency (NEMSA).”