Schneider Electric, the global leader in energy management and automation, and recognised sustainability leader, has announced the launch of the TeSys Deca Advanced contactor 115A & 150A for 3Pole and 200A for 4P to its channel partners in West Africa.

Advertisement

Equipped with wide-band coil technology, the TeSys Deca Advanced can accommodate voltage fluctuations between 24V to 500V AC/DC, making it well-suited for environments with variable power supply. It complies with the latest IEC 60947-4-1 standard and supports motor categories AC3, AC3(e), and AC4 without requiring derating at operating voltages of 380V or 480V.

Furthermore, the solution supports reduced energy consumption by offering 10% less main power dissipation, 50% coil inrush saving, 20% reduction in width, lowers CO₂ emissions, and low operational costs, helping industries meet both performance and sustainability goals.

Advertisement

Opeyemi Olaniyan, Offer Manager, Power Products at Schneider Electric West Africa, noted the new TeSys Deca Advanced was developed with the evolving needs of West African industries in mind, where uptime, resilience, and efficient deployment are critical.

“Whether it’s mining operations in Nigeria, food and beverage manufacturing in Ghana, or water treatment facilities across the region, industrial operators are under pressure to improve reliability while managing energy usage. The TeSys Deca Advanced offers an intelligent and robust motor control solution that responds directly to those challenges,” said Opeyemi.

The TeSys Deca Advanced is ideally suited for use in harsh and demanding applications such as mining, water and wastewater management (WWW), HVAC systems, packaging lines, hoisting equipment, and elevator systems.

Its three-layer ergonomic design simplifies installation and maintenance by making wiring more visible and accessible, a significant benefit where technical resources may be limited.

The contactor is designed with Everlink technology, a Schneider Electric patented power connection system designed to ensure secure, durable, and maintenance-free electrical connections, especially in demanding industrial environments. The one-click connection technology can reduce installation time by up to 75% and the direct PLC control capability helps streamline inventory and selection processes, reducing complexity by up to 80% and supporting leaner operations.

“The TeSys Deca Advanced is a digital-ready solution that enables predictive maintenance through real-time diagnostics. This means businesses can anticipate issues before they occur, am important differentiator when avoiding unplanned downtime and increasing equipment lifespan.”

By supporting smarter motor control and real-time insights, the solution plays an important role in helping West African industries become more connected, efficient, and sustainable.

“Schneider Electric’s focus in the region is to support our customers with solutions that are not only robust and reliable but also aligned with global sustainability goals. The TeSys Deca Advanced is another step forward in delivering that promise,” concluded Opeyemi.