Primary and secondary schools in Kwale, especially Girls’ Secondary School, Utagba-Ogbe, Kwale, were closed yesterday over the alleged invasion of the community by unknown gunmen.

Parents, out of panic, rushed to pick up their children while the schools were deserted by both students and staff, owing to the information that some of the students had seen two unknown men with sophisticated guns approaching the school.

However, the Delta State Police Command stated that the reported invasion of Girls’ Secondary School, Utagba-Ogbe, Kwale, on 24th November 2025, at about 0930 hours, was entirely false and misleading.

The Commissioner of Police, Delta State Command, CP Olufemi Abaniwonda, stated that the panic was a rumour originating from misinformation circulated among students and further amplified by unverified online reports, which suggested community anxiety and alleged gunshots.

He said, “Upon receiving the report, I immediately ordered a coordinated response. I deployed the DCO Kwale Division, SP Udofia Kufre, to lead a patrol team for immediate on-the-ground verification and security assessment.

“The Vice Principal of the school and the security man on duty were interviewed, and both confirmed that no attack occurred and that the panic emanated solely from misinformation among students.

“As a precautionary measure, adjoining schools within the Kwale axis were visited, and all were found to be calm, safe, and in a regular academic session.

“Parents who rushed to pick up their children are advised to remain calm, as the earlier rumour has been decisively addressed and normalcy has been fully restored.”

Abaniwonda warns strongly against the spread of unverified rumours capable of causing fear or disrupting academic activities.

The CP reiterated the Command’s unwavering resolve to respond swiftly to any credible threat while ensuring the safety of all educational institutions across the state.

He further urges school authorities to strengthen internal communication, promptly report suspicious observations to the nearest police formation, and maintain close collaboration with local security outfits to enhance monitoring around school environments.