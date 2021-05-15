ADVERTISEMENT

New Jersey Police Disarmed A Homemade UFO Detector

New Jersey State Park Police in Wharton State Forest disarmed a homemade “UFO detector” earlier this month, unplugging a headphones cable from a block of wood and a soup can. Behold: The story is funny, but is there any way you, a humble Earthling, could really detect an unidentified flying object from some mysterious origin?

Mathematicians Discovered A New Kind Of Prime Number

In new research, mathematicians have revealed a new category of “digitally delicate” prime numbers. These infinitely long primes turn back to composites faster than Cinderella at midnight with a change of any individual digit. Digitally delicate primes have infinite digits, and changing any digit to any other value bears a composite number outcome instead.

Why One Side Of Earth Is Rapidly Getting Colder Than The Other

In a new study, scientists from the University of Oslo say one side of Earth’s interior is losing heat much faster than the other side—and the culprit is practically as old as time. The research, published in Geophysical Research Letters, uses computer models of the last 400 million years to calculate how “insulated” each hemisphere was by continental mass, which is a key quality that holds heat inside instead of releasing it.